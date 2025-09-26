There's a lot still to do at FanX Salt Lake

One of the biggest events of the year in Utah is officially underway as FanX Salt Lake returns to the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Thousands upon thousands are expected to descend on downtown for the pop culture convention that means different things to different people.

But, Amanda Provost and her son Miles say they know there's something for everyone at FanX because there are ore than 1,000 vendors and 250 hours of panel programming.

Some of the guests attendees are very excited about include May Hong (best known for KPop Demon Hunters), John Rhys-Davis (best known for playing Sallah in the Indiana Jones franchise and Gimli in the Lord of the Rings trilogy) and William Shatner (best known for being Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek).

You can also be a part of Nerd HQ events. Zachary Levi started Herd HQ to raise awareness about mental health and to provide therapy for everybody, even those without healthcare.

On Friday, September 26, 2025, there's a Movie Night with Angel Studios and on Saturday, September 27, 2025 there's a Dance Night.

Donations to Nerd HQ can be made here.

For more information about FanX 2025, or to purchase tickets, visit FanXSaltLake.com and use code "ParkPass" for a discount.