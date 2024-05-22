There's a lot to do over Memorial Day weekend in Family Fun with Fox 13

There's a "Party in the Park" in Heber City on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. There will be a dunk tank, food trucks, face painting, jumbo Jenga and so much more. Click here for more information.

The Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus is coming to town at the Salt Lake Fairpark with shows from Thursday, May 23, 2024 through Memorial Day. The 5-ringed-circus is packed with excitement and laughter the whole family will love. Click here for more information.

The Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival goes from Friday, May 24, 2024 through Monday, May 27, 2024 at Soldier Hollow Legacy Park. This will be four days of dog lovin' fun with family activities and shopping. Click here for more information.

It's the Wild West Train Days at Heber Valley Railroad all weekend long. You won't want to miss this family-friendly step back in time on the Historic Heber Creeper. The train departs the station on Friday, May 24, 2024, Saturday, May 25, 2024 and Monday, May 27, 2024. Click here for more information.

The "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" is returning to town on Saturday, May 25, 2024. It ill pull up to Fashion Place Mall with treats and swag to purchase. You can find it in the courtyard by Red Rock. Click here for more information.

You're invited to experience the mountains under a starlit sky on a Full Moon Lift Ride on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Sundance Resort. This is happening on the Outlaw Express lift. Click here for more information.

Join Discovery Gateway Children's Museum to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Saturday, May 25, 2024. There will be a "Lion Dance", martial arts lessons and lei making. Click here for more information.

There are also several Memorial Day events on Monday, May 27, 2024 including a Car Show and Tribute at the Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan. Click here for more information.

There is a Memorial Day Ceremony on City Park in Draper on Monday, May 27, 2024. Click here for more information.

The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs is having a ceremony on the South steps of the Utah Capitol Building on Monday, May 27, 2024. Click here for more information.

There's also a memorial at the Riverton City Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024. Click here for more information.

And, a Breakfast and Ceremony in Herriman. Click here for more information.