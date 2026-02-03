There's a new adults-only, alpine-inspired rooftop yurt dining experience in Salt Lake City.

"Chalet on Six" is perfect for date nights, girls' nights out, and special occasions.

It offers a secluded candlelit setting that brings magic to the heart of downtown.

It originally launched as a holiday pop-up, but has transitioned into a full winter Après Ski–inspired dining experience, open weekend nights through March starting at 7:00 p.m.

Guests enjoy a decadent, multi-course dining experience curated by Chef Tyson Peterson, highlighting bold winter flavors and elevated comfort cuisine featuring locally sourced produced and meats and seasonal ingredients.

You can learn more and make a reservation at exploretock.com/mar-muntanya-salt-lake-city.