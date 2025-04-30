There's a new fast-charging station in Ogden for EV owners

Electric Vehicle (EV) drivers in Ogden have a brand new fast-charging station, located at 2501 Wall Avenue, at Union Station.

It's part of Rocky Mountain Power's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which includes a $50 million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure for Utahns across the state.

There are also plans to build charging stations in Farmington, Woods Cross, Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Taylorsville, Draper and American Fork, among other regional cities.

Rocky Mountain Power has existing stations in Layton, Millcreek City and Orem.

James Campbell, Innovation and Sustainability Policy Director of Rocky Mountain Power, told Morgan Saxton that a vehicle can be charged in about 10-15 minutes, depending on the vehicle.

They're open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

James says Rocky Mountain Power is committed to helping customers and communities connect to the benefits of clean transportation.

For more information please visit rockymountainpower.net/EV.