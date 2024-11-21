There's a new, healthy way to get that taste of Autumn, pumpkin spice

There's a new way to get everyone's favorite taste of Autumn - Pumpkin Spice!

It's the new blend at Conquer You Cacao.

Cacao is the purest form of chocolate, and one of the most dense superfoods on the planet.

Conquer You Cacao takes cacao and combines it with other superfoods like lion's mane, reishi, cinnamon and more to create superblends.

They use quality, all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, fillers or dyes.

And, Conquer You Cacao has updated the formula to use more locally-sourced ingredients partnering with Redmond Real Salt and WholeSun Wellness.

The Pumpkin Spice Cacao Blend combines the same cacao mushroom base with seasonal spices like nutmeg, ginger, chai and cinnamon.

It's perfect to mix it with maple syrup and put it on your pancakes or you can use it in your drink like coffee or in chocolates.

Use the code "theplace" at check out to get 20 percent off your first order through the end of November, 2024.

For more information please visit conqueryoucacao.com.

