There's a new Japanese and Latin-inspired eatery on Salt Lake City's Restaurant Row

Aker Restaurant & Lounge
Aker is a brand-new fine-dining restaurant located along downtown Salt Lake's "Restaurant Row."
Aker Restaurant & Lounge just opened in July, 2024 along Salt Lake City's Restaurant Row. It is a Japanese and Latin-inspired fine dining establishment.

Head Chef Johnny Lopez and Sushi Chef Pae Randall have blended the culinary traditions of sushi with Latin flavors.

Aker offers not only sushi, but dry-aged sushi as well, all with an emphasis on sustainability.

In addition, Aker offers the Omakase Tasting Menu, which is a 12-course journey through the flavors of Japan and Latin America.

You can also order Nigiri Flights, a five-piece selection of the finest cuts.

You can also get original beverages and cocktails.

Aker is located at 9 Exchange Place and is open from 5pm to 1am, Monday through Sunday.

Please visit akersaltlake.com or follow them on Instagram @akersaltlake.

