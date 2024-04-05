There's a new movie in theaters and new shows streaming at home for the weekend

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with movie reviews for the weekend.

Entering its fifth and final season on Paramount + is the Sci-Fi series “Star Trek: Discovery.” The series takes place ten years before the events in the original series as the USS Discovery investigates new worlds and lifeforms. Tony says, “Star Trek: Discovery is an engrossing and brilliantly written series. The final season offers some intriguing plot twists and is well worth your time to explore." He gives it an A, and it's rated TV-14.

New on Apple TV+ is the crime series “Sugar,” starring Colin Farrell. In this first season, private investigator John Sugar examines the mysterious disappearance of the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. Tony says, “Sugar is a love letter to Hollywood's detective films of the 40's and 50's. Colin Farrell does a great job in playing the hard boiled, brooding detective, but like any first season of a series, there are a few stumbling blocks the writing needs to fix." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the horror / thriller “The First Omen.” In this prequel to the 1976 film, a young woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness causing her to question her faith as she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy. Tony says, “The First Omen is an eerie and terrifically scary horror film. And one of the best horror films I've seen in many years. If you're a fan of being scared, check it out." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can learn more at screenchatter.com.