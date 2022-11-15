There's a new place for brunch in SLC's 9th & 9th neighborhood

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase from Salt Lake City Foodie told us about two spots to put on your must-try list.

First, Laziz Kitchen has just launched a brunch menu at their Central 9th location. Here's what Chase says to order:

Shakshuka -Chunky tomato sauce with bell peppers, onions, garlic, Mediterranean spices served in a cast iron skillet, topped with poached egg, feta, cilantro

Avocado Toast -Whole wheat toast featuring spiced tomato puree, avocado mousse, garnished with radish and cilantro

Lemon Ricotta Pancake -3 lemon ricotta pancakes served with lemon mascarpone cream and maple syrup

Then, Chase says head north to UTOG Brewing Company in Ogden and try these menu items:

MAPLE RED PEPPER SWEET POTATO FRIES - Sweet potato fries tossed in a house red pepper maple

UTOG BURGER - 8oz patty made up of an 80/20 ribeye and brisket blend topped with cheese, fried onion straws, crispy bacon, and house sauce. Get the side of tots!

Beer Flights

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".