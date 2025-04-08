There's a new place to brunch in Salt Lake City.

Hash Kitchen is a place for friends and family to have a good time and a great meal!

It is now in Salt Lake City at 1313 South Foothill Drive.

Head Chef of Utah Hash Kitchens, Darrell Presley, joined us to tell us all about it. He says there is a DJ playing tunes for people to rock out while they brunch.

Hash Kitchen is also "Home of the Original Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar" with over 50 craft toppings for you to create the ultimate bloody Mary.

Chef Presley says one of their most popular food items is the Brunch Sandwich, which has a butter-toasted brioche bun with brown sugar ham, fried eggs, Hollandaise sauce, pepper jack cheese and Has# Hash browns served with fries.

You can learn more at hashkitchen.com.