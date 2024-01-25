There's a new restaurant in town serving up house-made pasta and champagne at a casual price

Eat like you're in an expensive Italian restaurant without paying the high prices.

Basta Pasteria is serving up house-made pasta and champagne in a casual dining environment.

The restaurant is owned by Chef Giuseppe Mirenda and his wife Elsa Medina, the same team that brought you award-winning and "Best of State" restaurants Sicilia Mia and Antia Sicilia.

Giuseppe and Elsa joined Jenny Hardman in the kitchen with some of the menu items including Prosciutto e Mozzarella, Pagnotta, Focaccia, Caprese, Rigatoni Vodka, Fettuccini Caprese, Gnocchi Sorentina and Pappardelle Genovese.

Basta Pasteria is located at Fashion Place Mall in Murray and you can see the full menu at bastapasteriaut.com.