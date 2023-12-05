There's a new sci-fi film in theaters and a mystery series streaming at home

New in theaters is the sci-fi action film "The Shift". After meeting a mysterious stranger, a man must escape a "dystopian" world to return to his wife. The film stars Neal McDonough and Kristopher Polaha. Tony says, "Based on the Book of Job, 'The Shift' is a thought provoking, well written and acted sci-fi thriller." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Hulu is the comedy mystery series "The Other Black Girl." It stars Ashleigh Murray. An African-American editorial assistant works at a white New York City publishing firm. When a black co-worker arrives she gets excited, but is the new girl a friend or a foe? Tony says, "'The Other Black Girl' is a wonderfully dark, complex and intriguing series that will have you on the edge of your seat." He gives is an A and it's rated TV14.

Actress Marlo Thomas reminds us to remember St. Judes Hospital in this season of giving. You can donate to St. Judes Chidlren's Research Hospital here.

And, for more from Film Critic Tony Toscano, visit screenchatter.com.

