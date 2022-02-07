There's a new way to work and work out in Salt Lake City

The Shop workspace in downtown Salt Lake City brings together art, business, creative community building and hybrid living solutions.

As people return to the workplace, from their home offices, many are enjoying the scenery in The Shop and flocking here to get that creative spark back in their work day.

From open common space to private offices, The Shop has everything you need to elevate your work day.

Rebel House, right next door, is making it even easier to balance work and life. Often it's hard to find time to work out but when your gym is right next to your office it gets easier to keep those healthy habits.

Rebel House is a boutique fitness studio offering spin, boxing, hiit cardio, yoga classes and even a run room.

And, there are showers to refresh before you go back to work if you choose to work out on your lunch break.

For more information on The Shop Workspace visit shopworkspace.com and for more information on Rebel House visit rebel-house.com.