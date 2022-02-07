Watch
The Place

Actions

There's a new way to work and work out in Salt Lake City

items.[0].videoTitle
The Shop workspace brings together art, business, creative community building and hybrid living solutions. Rebel House is a boutique fitness studio offering spin, boxing, cardio, yoga and more.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 16:06:15-05

The Shop workspace in downtown Salt Lake City brings together art, business, creative community building and hybrid living solutions.

As people return to the workplace, from their home offices, many are enjoying the scenery in The Shop and flocking here to get that creative spark back in their work day.

From open common space to private offices, The Shop has everything you need to elevate your work day.

Rebel House, right next door, is making it even easier to balance work and life. Often it's hard to find time to work out but when your gym is right next to your office it gets easier to keep those healthy habits.

Rebel House is a boutique fitness studio offering spin, boxing, hiit cardio, yoga classes and even a run room.

And, there are showers to refresh before you go back to work if you choose to work out on your lunch break.

For more information on The Shop Workspace visit shopworkspace.com and for more information on Rebel House visit rebel-house.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere