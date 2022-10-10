Smith's Chef Jeff calls this recipe "Creamy Crack Chicken Noodle Soup"

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Creamy Crack Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients



2 chicken boneless chicken breasts

1 qt. chicken broth

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, diced

2 carrots, diced

1 tbsp. garlic

1 package ranch dressing seasoning

10 oz. can cream of chicken soup

4 oz. egg noodles, dry

1 c. half and half

1 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

1. Poach the chicken breasts by adding the chicken broth to a pot. Bring it to a boil over high heat. Add the chicken breasts. Cover the pot and bring it back to a boil. Once it boils again, take it off the heat and let it sit for 20 minutes. Remove the chicken from the broth and shred it reserving the cooking broth. Set both aside.

2. To the same pot add the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion, celery, carrot and garlic and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the veggies are softened. Add the ranch seasoning and stir until it is incorporated.

3. Pour in the reserved broth, half and half, and cream of chicken soup. Bring to a boil. Add the noodles and cook 10-15 minutes or until the noodles are cooked. Stir in the cheese until it is melted in. Add back in the reserved chicken and cook another minute or two until the chicken is warmed through.

4. Taste the soup and season as necessary. Serve warm and enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.