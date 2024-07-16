Watch Now
The Place

Actions

There's a streaming show starting this week that should be on your "must-see" list

New in Home Entertainment
Tony Toscano reviews three new streaming shows you can watch this week.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 16, 2024

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the horror / thriller "In a Violent Nature." When a locket is removed from a rotting corpse, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, becomes hellbent on retrieving it. Tony says, "What started out as a terrific horror film fell into the trap of formulaic and cliché horror tropes we've seen many, many times before." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the comedy drama series "Sunny." It stars Rashida Jones. Suzie, an American woman living in Japan and Sunny, a domestic robot made by her husband's company, uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's husband and son who disappeared in a mysterious plane crash. Tony says, "The first few episodes were fun to experience but overall, "Sunny" is a good concept that needs to be better flushed out over this first season." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Coming to Apple TV+ on Friday the 19th is the crime / mystery series "Lady in the Lake." It stars Natalie Portman and Noah Jupe. In 1960's Baltimore, an aspiring reporter pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman setting her on a quest to find the truth. Tony says, "Directed by Alma Har'el, "Lady in the Lake" is a first-class crime / drama with a deep and stunning understanding of life in Baltimore in the social awakening era of the late 1960's. Don't miss this series." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can get more from Tony and see his full interviews at screenchatter.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere