There's a streaming show starting this week that should be on your "must-see" list

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the horror / thriller "In a Violent Nature." When a locket is removed from a rotting corpse, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, becomes hellbent on retrieving it. Tony says, "What started out as a terrific horror film fell into the trap of formulaic and cliché horror tropes we've seen many, many times before." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the comedy drama series "Sunny." It stars Rashida Jones. Suzie, an American woman living in Japan and Sunny, a domestic robot made by her husband's company, uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's husband and son who disappeared in a mysterious plane crash. Tony says, "The first few episodes were fun to experience but overall, "Sunny" is a good concept that needs to be better flushed out over this first season." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Coming to Apple TV+ on Friday the 19th is the crime / mystery series "Lady in the Lake." It stars Natalie Portman and Noah Jupe. In 1960's Baltimore, an aspiring reporter pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman setting her on a quest to find the truth. Tony says, "Directed by Alma Har'el, "Lady in the Lake" is a first-class crime / drama with a deep and stunning understanding of life in Baltimore in the social awakening era of the late 1960's. Don't miss this series." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can get more from Tony and see his full interviews at screenchatter.com.

