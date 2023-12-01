There's a strong relationship between screen time and lack of sleep, thoughts of suicide, and substance use

The Student Health and Risk Prevention (SHARP) survey, conducted every other year, surveys students statewide about tough topics such as mental, physical, and social health, as well as habits and substance use.

Results of the 2023 survey were released in October and Heidi Dutson, with the Substance Use Disorder Prevention Program with the Utah Department of Health & Human Services, joined us with some of the key takeaways.

She says in Utah, more youth are spending time on their electronic devices than ever before. Nearly 80 percent spend two or more hours every day on a phones, tablets or computers outside of school.

There is a strong relationship between screen time and lack of sleep, thoughts of suicide, and substance use.

When kids aren't getting the sleep their bodies and brains need, they are at a greater risk of not only mental health problems, but academic struggles too.

Heidi says it's important for children and teens to have in-person, face-to-face interaction with people who care about them.

She says, "Kids learn best by exploring the world around them and interacting with others. They learn how to process emotions, deal with conflict in a healthy way, make decisions, and so much more.

You can go to socialharms.utah.gov to learn more.