There's a whole lot of building going on: Here's how a construction loan could work for you

There's a lot of building going on across the state, which means more people are getting construction loans.

If you are interested in building your own home instead of buying something already on the market, Granite Credit Union offers construction loans that cover both the land and the building costs.

Todd Hatfield, Vice President of Consumer & Mortgage Lending, says the loan is released in stages to match the construction timeline, so you're only paying for what's been completed.

Todd says, "We work closely with local builders and guide members through the entire process, from permits to move-in day."

At Granite, they streamline the process with a construction-to-permanent loan, which means members only have to apply once.

And, construction loans are not just for luxury homes — Granite helps members of all income levels.

You don't even need perfect credit or a 20-percent down payment.

They specialize in working with first-time buyers and under-served communities, helping them build a road map, even if they're not ready to buy right now.

They also have Spanish-speaking mortgage officers to make sure language or documentation challenges don't stand in the way.

And, just in time for Memorial Day and summer travel, Granite is rolling out a limited-time promotion on their Signature Visa Cash Back Credit Card.

From May 22 through July 31, 2025, members can earn 3 percent cash back on all everyday purchases.

Whether you're booking a vacation, buying BBQ supplies, or just fueling up more often—those purchases really add up.

It's open to new and existing members.

Just to clarify balance transfers, cash advances, and business card purchases aren't eligible—but everything else is fair game.

It's a great way to reward our members while helping them stretch their summer budget a little further.

Visit granite.org or give them a call at 801-288-3000, or stop by a branch to learn more.

