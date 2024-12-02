There's an alternative to "Elf on the Shelf" for stressed-out parents

Instead of worrying about "Elf on the Shelf", a Utah mom created an alternative that will take the stress out of the holidays for parents.

Creator & Author of "The Lazy Gnome", Julie DeForest, says she wrote the first book because she was over-stressed trying to create a magical tradition for her kids.

It is all about how Lazy Gnomes find your home and are Santa's helpers.

Julie's new book, "The Lazy Gnomes Find Santa" is a prequel to the first one, and is the genesis of how the gnomes landed at the North Pole.

Her third book is coming soon!

And, you don't have to put the gnomes away after the holidays, Julie has gnomes that can stay around all year with interchangeable symbols.

Another fantastic way to de-stress oyur life as a parent is getting "The Tooth Fairy Fox", which does all of the work for the tooth fairy.

