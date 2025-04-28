There's an Apprenticeship Job Fair for Utahns on National Apprenticeship Day

National Apprenticeship Day is coming up on April 30, 2025 and Workforce Services is hosting an Apprenticeship Job Fair where you can meet with employers and learn more about apprenticeship opportunities.

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career.

They give people hands-on training combined with related classroom instruction to become skilled in their chosen field.

It's a great alternative to a traditional college education that allows individuals to earn a great living, without a ton of college debt.

There are more than 4,800 apprentices in Utah and over 290 registered programs.

When you are hired as an apprentice, from day one you are considered an employee and will get paid during your on-the-job training.

Apprentices receive incremental wage increases, job security and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

In Utah, apprentices make on average $73,000 a year when they complete their apprenticeship.

Traditional apprenticeships are in construction and manufacturing, but there are also other apprenticeships being added in more industries too like health care and technology as well as automotive, transportation and utilities

There is even a new teacher apprenticeship program that allows individuals without a bachelor's degree to enter the teaching profession.

The youngest apprentices are 16. Many of them start with a youth apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship during high school. This helps them explore their interests early and gets them on the right track for a successful career.

It doesn't matter your age, Workforce Services can help connect anyone who is looking for a change in their career path to the right apprenticeship opportunity.

The average entry age for apprentices in the U.S. is about 30 years old. Many apprentices may have tried college or another career and then made the shift to apprenticeship.

The job fair is on April 30, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Karen Gail Miller Conference Center at Salt Lake Community College in Sandy.

Bring your resume and come dressed in business casual attire.

For more information, visit apprenticeship.utah.gov.

