"The SpongeBob Musical" is coming to town!

It will be on stage at Empress Theatre in Magna through April 20, 2024.

This is all-signing and dancing stage show based on the beloved animated series.

It features original songs from artists like Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Plain White Ts's, just to name a few.

The musical is based in Bikini Bottom and the characters who live there. It shows kids that the power of optimism really can save the world!

Get your tickets at empresstheatre.com.