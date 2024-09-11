There's an innovative new option for getting high-quality health care in the comfort of your home

DispatchHealth partners with leading health care organizations nationwide to deliver in-home medical care that helps reduce hospital visits, improves patient care and lowers healthcare costs.

Its services were recently launched in Salt Lake County through a partnership with Regence BlueCross BlueShield.

DispatchHealth operates 365 days a year and brings health care to the comfort of your home.

It only takes minutes to make an appointment, and the average response time is only two hours.

Patients range in age from babies (3+ months) and children to adults of all ages and offers all kinds of services including Urgent Medical Care at Home, where they can diagnose and treat many issues commonly seen in the E.R.

Essentially they bring urgent care to people's living rooms, helping them avoid stressful and costly hospital visits.

Based on the average national cost of an ER visit, people can save about $1,500 per visit when a DispatchHealth team treats them at home instead.

Of course they should go to the ER for medical emergencies like chest pain, breathing difficulties, bleeding that won't stop, etc.

DispatchHealth also provides comprehensive care for patients who have been discharged from the hospital or an emergency room to help them recover at home.

In addition to Regence, DispatchHealth accepts most major health plans including Medicare and Medicaid.

To make an appointment with DispatchHealth visit dispatchhealth.com or call 801-410-0904.

