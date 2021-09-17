There's an open house for this home on Saturday, but we're getting a sneak peek now!

Watch
There's an open house for this newly-remodeled home on Saturday, be we're getting a sneak peek in this week's Real Estate Rundown.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Sep 17, 2021
In this week's Real Estate Rundown, Kelly Fischer, joined us to chat about his brand new listing in West Jordan that was just remodeled in 2021!

This home is located near Jordan Landing shopping center, close to the schools, and only a 3 minute drive to Mountain View Corridor.

Address: 6782 S. Denman Ave
Listed Price: $495,000

Details:
5 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
2800 SqFt

Open House Saturday, September 18th from 12 - 2pm.

For more information on this home or others go to utahforsalehomes.com

