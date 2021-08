Do you believe in ghosts? Ghost hunters are coming to Utah!

Ghost Hunt USA will be heading to the historic Benson Gristmill in Tooele County.

The gristmill, which ground wheat and other grains into flour from 1854 to 1940s is a landmark in the community, and has become Tooele County's most popular visitor's center.

Many believe the mill is haunted.

You're invited to tag along!

You can learn more about the ghost hunt at ghosthuntusa.com.