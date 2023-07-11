There's more to your ceiling fan than you may think!

Ceiling fans are pretty basic however did you know your fan can spin two separate directions?!

Ceiling fans are a great way to help you feel cooler during summer months plus they cost less to operate than your air conditioner but they can also help you stay warmer in the winter.

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services showed us the direction you want to use in the summer to push the air down and the opposite direction to use in the winter which pushes the air up forcing the heat down.

