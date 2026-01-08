There's no need to knead this bread recipe

Is there anything better than a warm bowl of soup on a cold winter's day? We have the bread to go with it!

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, says her No-Knead Artisan Bread is simple to make a delicious to eat.

All you do is mix four ingredients together, cover it with plastic wrap, and let it sit on the counter overnight. There's no need to even kneed it!

Ingredients

3 cups flour

1 1/4 teaspoons sea salt

1/4 teaspoons instant dry yeast

1 1/2 cups hot water

Instructions

Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl, stirring by hand, add water and mix until moistened, cover entire bowl with saran wrap that has been generously coated with cooking spray.

Let sit for at least 12 hours.

Turn out dough onto a floured surface, pull the sides into the center, and flip the loaf over.

Cover again with the same saran and let raise for 45 min or to double in size.

Heat the oven to 500 degrees F with ceramic dutch oven inside.

Carefully place dough in dutch oven, replace lid, and cook for 22 minutes or until golden brown.

Cool on a wire rack.

** optional cooking without dutch oven - place dough on a stone or baking sheet, reduce temperature to 400 degrees F. It will not be quite as crispy on the outside. Place a small 8x8 pan with an inch of water in the oven while baking to increase moisture in the oven... like a steam oven in a professional kitchen.

*** Active dry yeast option: dissolve 1/4 teaspoon yeast with 1/8 teaspoon sugar in 1/4 cup warm water. Allow to activate- once bubbles appear on surface add to flour and salt mixture; mix. Reduce water by 1/4 cup and lower temperature to warm. (not hot as the recipe calls for.) mix and follow remaining instructions.

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

