There’s no question, the rim-to-rim hike in Grand Canyon National Park is a classic bucket list adventure.

You've met Lori Thompson many times on The PLACE. She recommends fun hikes for families. Now she's talking about the hike of HER lifetime.

She recently hiked the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim!

There’s no question the hike in Grand Canyon National Park is a classic bucket list adventure.

Less than one percent of the park's visitors do the hike, because it's very strenuous and more than 25 miles one-way!

But Lori says, if you don't make the trek, you're missing out on the magic of the park like ancient rocks and the Colorado River formations.

You can get all kinds of fun things to do from Lori at lorisbucketlist.com and @lorisfablife.

