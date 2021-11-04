There's nothing better than a fresh pretzel, and now you can make them at home!

Matthew Trone is The Manly Baker, and joined us with a recipe and a how-to on making pretzels.

He says pretzels are surprisingly easy to make, and they're versatile because you can put so many different toppings on them.

The Manly Baker's Pretzel Recipe:

Yields 6 pretzels

Ingredients:

- 3/4 cup warm water

- 1 heaping teaspoon yeast

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 2 teaspoons brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon melted butter

- About 2 cups flour

- 1/4 cup baking soda for boiling

- 2 Tablespoons melted butter for brushing on pretzels

- Coarse salt for topping

- Other desired toppings

Directions:

1. Mix together water, yeast, salt, brown sugar, and 1 tablespoon melted butter.

2. Add 1.5 cups flour and knead. While kneading, continue to add flour until dough doesn't stick to your fingers while kneading.

3. Let dough rise for 15 minutes.

4. Cut into logs, roll until finger-size in diameter, and form into pretzel shape.

5. Bring 4 cups of water to a simmer and mix in about ¼ cup of baking soda.

6. Place pretzels in simmering baking soda water for 30 seconds.

7. Sprinkle coarse salt on top.

8. Bake at 400 for 10-14 minutes.

9. Brush with melted butter and add any toppings you'd like (cinnamon sugar, herbs, garlic, etc)

10. Enjoy!

