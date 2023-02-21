There's nothing like a good meal to pick you up the day after a holiday

Watch Now
The Place

Tasty Tuesday
Every week Chase from SLC Foodie gives all our foodie friends out there new places to try.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 15:21:18-05

If you're having a hard time getting into the swing of things on this, the day after a holiday — we have you covered... with food!

There's nothing like a good meal to pick up your spirits.

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with two new spots to try.

Penny Ann's Café – Bountiful
-Breakfast Burrito Two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes and your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
-PAC Benedict Two poached egg, bacon, ham and grilled tomatoes nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes
-Heavenly Hot Cakes

Oishi Ramen – South Salt Lake
-Beef brisket ramen
-Pork Dumplings
-Kimchi Beef Ramen
-Crab Wonton

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

