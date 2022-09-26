There's nothing like an RV vacation and here are some top spots to visit

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, loves to get away in an RV. She says it's the perfect way to get off the grid and be rustic, or enjoy a beautiful RV resort.

Either say, Emily says it's so relaxing to pick your spot and know when you wake up in the morning, you'll be in a picturesque place.

She says fall is a terrific time to get away, there are a lot of places to see beautiful autumn leaves, or get a last summer beach vacation in, or even take your RV to a tailgate lot.

RV Share is the largest peer-to-peer platform that connects RV owners with renters. There are more then 100,000 RVs to choose from.

Emily also showed us one of the RV resorts, Verde Ranch RV Resort in Arizona, which was designated to have "the best amenities" by the first-ever Campie Awards.

The Campie Awards are selected by real people in different categories such as the best tailgating, best beach view, best WiFi and much, much more.

Right now Emily is teaming up with RV Share to offer a $500 off a rental, when you visit her on social media @thetravelmom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit RVshare.com for more information.