There's nothing on Earth like "Heaven's Best Butters"

Heaven's Best Butters
Heaven's Best Butters shows us how to make the viral trend of "butter boards".
Posted at 2:41 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 16:48:56-04

From strawberry to mozzarella garlic, there's nothing on Earth like Utah's own Heaven's Best Butters.

Lavarro Greer has been producing his tasty butters for more than two years and has a wide variety of flavors.

Heaven's Best can be used to flavor up breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Lavarro says his butters are also great to make "butter boards" with! He showed us a sweet and savory and one with a bit of a kick.

You can find more at heavensbestbutters.comand watch for them at annual holiday markets too.

