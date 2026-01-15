There's now a Squatters in Sugar House

There's now a Squatters Brew Pub in Sugar House -- bringing the number of locations to eight.

Jenny Hardman talked with Greg Schirf, one of the originals of the brew pub that dates back to 1989 — which makes it Salt Lake's very first brew pub.

The Sugar House sign just went up with the rebranding, but inside you'll find the same great food and beer.

You can get the heavy comfort food or lighter, cleaner food. You can find gluten-free and vegan items on the menu too.

Greg says they'll also customize your order.

They also have lunch specials every day.

With locations in downtown Salt Lake City, Sugar House, West Valley, Top of Main in Park City, Squatters Roadhouse Park City, Squatters Craft Cafe and two locations at Salt Lake International Airport, you can find one near you.

To learn more visit squatterspubs.com.