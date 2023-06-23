There's one movie to skip this weekend, and another that's worth your while

Tony Toscano, a film critic, joined us with movie reviews for the weekend and a streaming show.

On Amazon's Freevee Channel is the reality show "Tribunal Justice". Produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin, a panel of three judges collectively decides real cases. "Tribunal Justice" is not rated and Tony gives it a "B".

In limited release and coming to video on demand is the action/ thriller "Sheroes". When four freewheeling ladies arrive in Thailand and one of them is kidnapped, they find themselves fighting to stay alive and must turn the tables on the bad guys and rescue their friend. Tony says "Sheroes" is a fun, tongue-in-cheek, stunt-filled action adventure that is perfect for a late night look-see. Tony says don't take this too seriously, it's meant to be just what it is, a manic and wild ride just for fun. "Sheroes" is rated R and Tony gives it a "B".

In theaters is the sci-fi comedy "Asteroid City". The film follows a writer discussing hi8s world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsesed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event. Despite it's amazing cast, Tony says "Asteroid City" is like a cake that is all frosting and no substance. Tony says the film offers up a bunch of different plots and people all converging on Asteroid City sometime in the mid 50s. Unfortunately, he says nothing in the film makes any sense and is a waste of time. "Asteroid City" is rated PG-13 and Tony gives an "F".

