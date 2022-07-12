There's only one thing on the menu at this restaurant in Midvale

Stir's is a one-of-a-kind restaurant in Midvale that only has one thing on the menu...cold cereal.

They have around 70 kinds of cereal to choose from and you can buy cereal by the bowl or you can purchase an unlimited bowl so you can sample every kind you want.

All of the cereal and their boxes are on display so you can see what they look like.

You can choose from dairy milk to almond and soy milk as well.

So, visit Stir's for breakfast, lunch, dinner, a snack or dessert!

They're located in The Shops at Fort Union, 7186 Union Park Avenue Suite E.

You can find more at stirs.com.