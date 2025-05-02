There's really no excuse to NOT have a bright, white smile

Professional Dental makes it so convenient to get a bright white smile, that you really have no excuse not to!

With multiple locations throughout Utah (and more coming soon to Bountiful and Millcreek), plus several payment options, Pro Dental can help you get the smile you've always wanted.

Shauna Lake visited the location in Centerville and talked with Mark Ashcraft, DDS, who is a general dentist.

He says they offer all services under one roof including cosmetic dentistry including teeth whitening and veneers.

If it's the fear of the pain that's holding you back, there are options to be pain-free like laughing gas, pills to put you out of it, or even anesthetic.

The manager of the Centerville office, Michelle Ure, says Pro Dental has "smile now, pay later" options including Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay. They also offer multiple financing options such as CareCredit, Sunbit and Mountain America.

For more information and to find a location near you, please visit prodentalut.com.

