There's something for everyone this weekend at the movies

Now in its 2nd season streaming on Peacock is the celebrity dating series "Queens Court." It's hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete.

The dating series brings together three famous single women and twenty one prospective suitors to find a king fit for a queen. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Queens Court is another 'date and tell' show with the emphases the ladies gossiping about the guys. Hosts Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney are the only redeeming thing about the show as they insert dating and marriage advice from their own experiences." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the drama "Exhibiting Forgiveness". A black artist on the path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father, a recovering addict desperate to reconcile. Tony says, "Exhibiting Forgiveness is a powerful statement about grieving, recognizing our own weaknesses and the power of forgiving ourselves as well as forgiving others." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the horror / thriller "Smile 2". In this sequel to 2022's "Smile", overwhelmed by the pressures of fame, global singing sensation Skye Riley is forced to face her dark past as escalating horrors spiral her life out of control. Tony says, "Smile 2 is one of those rare instances where the sequel is actually better than the original. If you're into a scary, unnerving, hide-your-eyes good time this one will do it." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.