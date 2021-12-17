There's something new in this week's Real Estate Rundown - a luxury condo for rent!

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, the UVO Group highlighted something new, a rental, in addition to a home for sale.

The home for sale is at 1601 South 400 West in Provo and is listed for $430,000. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and 14,000 square feet. The home sits close to the BYU campus and is only a ten minute drive to UVU. It's great for a small family.

The second property is a rental in American Towers in downtown Salt Lake City. The condo is fully furnished and rents for $4,000 a month. It features huge windows with remote controlled blinds and beautiful views of the city.

