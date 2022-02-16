There's still plenty of winter left to get out and explore Heber Valley on a snowmobile

There's still plenty of winter left, and plenty of snow in Heber Valley mountains.

We took a drive up to see how easy it is to go snowmobiling with Uinta Recreation.

They've got everything you need, from the sleds to the gear like shovels and backpacks to clothing to help you have a fun and safe day.

If you're a beginner, they have a guided tour that takes you on groomed trails.

If you're more of an expert, their guides can take you into the backcountry too.

The equipment is brand new every year at Unita, and many of the snowmobiles are just "turn the key and go".

You can get more information by calling 801-613-0288 or by visiting uintarecreation.com