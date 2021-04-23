There's still time to do a scavenger hunt at Living Planet Aquarium for a great cause

You still have time to do a fun scavenger hunt for a great cause at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

Through the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Your Local Ford Stores are making a $5 donation to the Children's Justice Centers for every scavenger hunt completed.

The scavenger hunt is set up in the Ford Expedition Asia exhibit, and the idea is to look for certain items hidden in the area and fill out a card as each item is located.

That's not all though. Everyone who completes the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a free behind the scenes "Penguin Encounter" which is a $300 value.

While you're there you can check out some of the new Ford SUV's including the Explorer, which is the first SUV ever! It is equipped for seven passengers with all the technology you could dream of.

