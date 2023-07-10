Watch Now
These 16 new homes in Utah offer a glimpse of cutting-edge trends and designs

Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes
Whether you're building a new home or just want to see the latest trends, you'll want to head to the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 10, 2023
The Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is going on now through July 22, 2023.

You'll be captivated by the awe-inspiring Parade, featuring 16 stunning showcase homes that redefine luxury living.

Morgan Saxton was live at one of the homes in Huntsville. Each home has its own architectural elegance and innovative design.

Whether you're seeking contemporary sophistication or timeless charm, the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes has something for everyone.

The Parade runs Tuesday through Saturday, 12pm-9pm, closed Sunday and Monday.

To get tickets and find more information please visit: northernwasatchparade.com.

