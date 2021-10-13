These 3 books will capture readers of all types

Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break says "get ready to fall into a great story".

She joined us with three book recommendations that are really going to capture readers of all types.

The first book is "Ruin Star" by Matt Wright. Melissa says this is an amazing space opera fantasy about a dying planet and two very different characters just trying to find their place in this world who get pulled into a story that's much bigger than either of them. She says readers will love this story for its authentic relationships, strong female characters and epic struggles.

The second book is "Why We Fought" by Jerry Borrowman. The book is actually a collection of seven stories about real events and real people who fought on the front lines beyond the conventional battlefields during WWII. The stories are about ordinary people doing extraordinary things to defend freedom. Melissa says the stories are told in a way that's easy for a wide audience to dive into and enjoy, including young adults.

The third book is "Missing Okalee" by Laura Ojeda Melchor. This is a story of a small-town girl who feels like she doesn't measure up in her parents' eyes when compared to her nearly-perfect little sister. Despite her feelings of inadequacy, she and her sister have a deep bond. When tragedy strikes, she has to face life without her sister and struggle with the truth about what happened. Melissa says the book is a beautiful empathy-building story for middle-grade readers about kids dealing with life's challenges and feelings of grief, loss, and guilt.

Viewers can go to thebookbreak.com and enter to win one of these books for free. Winners will be chosen on the morning of Friday, October 15, 2021.

