These all-natural skincare, bath and body products are made in Utah

Roshan Richards and her son Tom had a lot of allergies to commercial bath and body products.

She couldn't find anything that was truly natural, so she started making her own Oasis Soap Bar and she's never looked back.

She created Soaplicity, which is handcrafted all-natural skincare and bath and body products using only the finest botanical oils and butters available.

There are never artificial colors, fragrances, silicone, gluten or sulfates.

In addition Soaplicity products are made with only sustainable ingredients so they are good for the environment too. Even the packaging is environmentally-safe whenever possible. For instance, all of the soap products are rapped in 100 percent biodegradable plastic.

Roshan says they have a unique no-water formation, making their products idea to travel with.

Soplicity is located on historic Main Street in Pleasant Grove, Utah, but they ship all over the United States and Canada.

You can learn more at Soaplicity.com and use code: ThePlace25 for a 25 percent discount through the end of August. If you order by August 21, 2023, you will qualify for up to 4 Free Gifts (while supplies last).