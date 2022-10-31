These are important safety reminders for trick-or-treaters and drivers

Sgt. Cameron Roden from the Utah Department of Public Safety joined us with important safety reminders for Halloween.

He says Utah has already seen a record high number of pedestrian fatalities this year. So far 43 people have lost their lives.

Everyone must do their part to stay safe on the roads, and Sgt. Roden offered these tips.

TIPS FOR PEDESTRIANS

When crossing the street make eye contact with drivers, make sure they know you are there before entering a roadway

Distracted walking is just as dangerous as distracted driving - pay attention to where you are going, especially when crossing a roadway

Look left, right and left again before crossing

NEVER ASSUME RIGHT OF WAY, it does not mean you are safe

Be noticed, wear lighted or reflective gear at night

Do not let small children (10 and under) cross the street alone

Do not cross an intersection diagonally, unless it is specifically designed for this

Crosswalks exist at any intersection, whether there are pavement markings or not

It is safest to cross at designated crossing areas and areas that are well lit.

Must walk on the left side of the street facing traffic if no sidewalk is available

TIPS FOR DRIVERS

Look for pedestrians and expect them to be at corners and intersections

Always stop for a pedestrian, even if you are in the right of way

Slow down, stop on red, and look around before turning on a green

Never pass a car that has stopped in a travel lane until it is determined whether that vehicle has stopped for a pedestrian.

Be alert and make eye contact with pedestrians

Crosswalks exist at any intersection, whether there are pavement markings or not

In the presence of a crossing guard, vehicles must wait for all persons including the guard to completely clear the road before proceeding

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully - just because you don't see someone behind you, doesn't mean they aren't there - especially children.

DO NOT drive distracted or impaired. With more people out on our streets, the consequences for distracted/impaired driving could have deadly consequences.

Sgt. Roden says they highly recommend wearing reflective gear and/or lights.

He also said UDOT's Safe Routes Utah program helps children get to and from school safely while motivating children to experience the benefits of walking or biking to school.

As part of that program they present in elementary schools on how to stay safe on Utah roads. If your child's elementary school hasn't yet participated in the Safe Routes Program, and you would like them to, contact saferoutes.utah.gov,

Daylight Savings ends November 6, 2022, so it's important to remember that sunrise and sunset times will adjust and be different than you are used to.

In the fall, the time change means more time spent driving, biking or walking in lower light conditions, which is when the risk of crashes goes up.

Daylight savings disrupts usual sleep patterns and takes some time to adjust. Please be aware of these changes and be extra careful when driving, biking or walking. Please watch out for each other.