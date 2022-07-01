These are insects you want in your garden

There are insects that are beneficial to your yard, so don't pull out the bug spray just yet.

Beuna Tomalino is the owner of Basil & Rose and says ladybugs, bees, praying mantis, ground beetles and lacewings are all good to keep around.

In fact, it's important to have plants to attract them. Pollen plants and plant nectar provide food for the beneficial insects. You may also want to plant parsley, dill and fennel.

Butterflies like plants with a flat surface for landing: yarrow, daises, coneflowers and sunflowers. Monarch butterflies like milkweed.

If you do have insects you don't want, like aphids for example, Beuna recommends trying a strong blast of water to get them off the plants first.

When you do use a pesticide, she says use those that target a specific pest.

There are also some beneficial animals as well, including snakes, toads, bats and spiders.

Buena can help you learn more about plants and insects. Just visit her website basilandrose.com.