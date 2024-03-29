These are light and refreshing Spring recipes by The Vineyard Mom

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, says Spring is the perfect time to lighten up with fresh meals.

She joined us from her home in California with fresh recipes, using many ingredients in season and available at local stores.

Spring Pea Potato Salad with Herbs and Watercress:

1/2 lb. new potatoes cut into quarters

1 tsp salt

3 cups fresh spring peas or 2 10 ounce bag of frozen baby peas

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

2 small leeks chopped, white tender parts only

2 tbsp chopped mint

2 tbsp chopped chives

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp fresh pepper

2 bunches of watercress, leaves only, roughly chopped

Place quartered potatoes and1 tsp salt into a large stockpot filled halfway with water. Bring to a boil.

Cook potatoes for 12-15 minutes or until they are fork tender.

When potatoes are done, remove them from the water with a slotted spoon to a bowl or plate.

Add peas to the water and cook for 3 minutes.

Before draining peas, reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Drain peas.

Meanwhile in a large saucepan, melt butter into the extra virgin olive oil.

Add leeks and red pepper flakes and cook in the sauce until the leeks are tender. This will take 3-5 minutes.

Add the reserve potato and pea liquid to the pan with the leeks.

Add the potatoes and bring to a simmer.

Add mint, chives, lemon juice and pepper. Stir gently to combine.

Place the potato, pea and herb mixture into a bowl and add chopped watercress.

Serve warm.

Scallops with Linguine and Herb and Lemon Sauce

1 lb. large scallops

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp butter divided

4 cloves of garlic minced

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

4 sprigs of fresh thyme, remove leaves from stems

1 cup Savignon Blanc

1 cup seafood or chicken stock

1 cup fresh torn basil

1/2 cup chopped chives

1 cup roughly chopped watercress, leaves only

1 lemon zested and juiced

Cook linguini according to package directions.

Rinse off scallops, pat them dry with paper towel and salt and pepper them on both sides.

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add olive oil.

Once the oil is heated, add scallops and sear each side until golden brown. This will take 3-4 minutes per side.

Add 2 tbsp of the butter and baste scallops for a minute in the butter.

Remove scallops to a plate and tent with foil.

Add the garlic, red pepper flakes, thyme to the pan the scallops were in with the butter. Cook for 1 minute.

Add the wine and scrap the brown bits from the bottom.

Reduce the wine by half.

Add stock and cook for 1 more minute.

Add basil, chives, lemon zest and lemon juice and remaining tbsp of butter. Add the cooked pasta and watercress.

Cook together for a minute so the pasta can soak up some of the sauce.

Top with seared scallops and serve.

Recipes courtesy of Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom.

Get more information at thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.

