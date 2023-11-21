These are new shows you can watch over Thanksgiving weekend in your own home

Streaming on Disney Plus and the Disney Channel is the Christmas comedy series "The Santa Clauses." Scott Calvin is about to turn 65 and, realizing he can't be Santa forever, sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life away from the North Pole. Tony says, "The Santa Clauses is an upbeat and joyful series that seems to relish in "clunker humor," you know … jokes that don't land well. But that being said, "The Santa Clauses" is simply a harmless and fun series to watch." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Netflix is the historical drama "All the Light We Cannot See." The film tells the story of a blind French teenager and a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II. Tony says, "All the Light We Cannot See is a brilliantly acted and filmed limited series well worth your time to see." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Apple TV + is the dramatic musical "Flora and Son." A single mom is at war with her son and is trying to find a hobby for him. Everything changes after she rescues a guitar from a dumpster. Tony says, "Flora and Son is a touching and sweet film about connecting to the power of music." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

