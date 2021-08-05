These are not your grandma's fruit cups

FrutyLandia owners signed a contract to open in February 2020. Then the world changed a month later.

They went ahead and opened their doors, taking a leap of faith in their business.

Fast forward almost a year and a half and their fruit cups are a hit! Owner Marixa Dorame says "We have been very blessed. The community has been wonderful. Everyone is amazing."

They showed us how they put together some of their creations, but the customers can always design their own cups too.

The Icy Loco/ Vaso Locos has a sweet and spicy chamoy sauce along with sweet syrups.

Their famous Mangonada has homemade mango and Chile lime ice cream, fresh mango, Chaka Chaka and pulparindo.

The sweet Fresas con homemade crema (strawberry & cream) includes ice cream and churros.

At the end of the day whatever fruit hasn't been used is frozen and used the next day to make fresh waters.

You can find FrutyLandia at 3630 W 3500 S in West Valley and on website and on Facebook and Instagram.