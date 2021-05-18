Watch
These are not your regular run-of-the-mill burgers in this week's #TakeoutTuesday

Grab one of these unique burgers at BGR in Sugar House, or sushi to go at Ghost Sushi in SLC.
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 15:10:00-04

Every Tuesday we talk with Chase from Salt Lake Foodie for some new recommendations on places to try for #TakeoutTuesday.

Here are this week's recommendations:

Ghost Sushi at ComComKitchen - Salt Lake City (Pickup/Delivery)
Poke Bowl
Sashimi
Nigiri

BGR - Sugar House
Wagyu truffle burger - It has the black truffle sauce, blue cheese, and mojo sauce
Lamb Harissa Burger - Feta cheese, tzatziki, cucumber and a lamb patty infused with smoky harissa
Bison Chipotle burger - it has black bean corn salsa, guacamole, and the patty itself is infused with chipotle

Get more of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "SLCFOODIE" and Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

