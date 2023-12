Painting with a Twist in Murray is the next spot for your girls' night out, work get-together or family gathering.

It's all about connecting with friends, your favorite snacks and drinks and a night of laughs.

Oh, and you’ll also learn how to paint!

Honestly, you can do this, no matter your artistic skill level. Even kids can join in on the fun.

You can also create your own candles for holiday gifts or to keep all for yourself.

To learn more visit paintingwithatwist.com/studio/murray.