These are pieces of history you can proudly wear on your finger

John Ruggiero and Michelle Luchese started their company after what they call a "terrible experience" trying to find a wedding band for John.

They couldn't find one big enough to fit his finger that he loved!

So they decided to shake up the wedding band industry by making unique and historic pieces of history to sources materials for Manly Bands.

When they stumbled upon a Sherman tank buried in the fields of France, John and Michelle got it back to the U.S., preserving a piece of history forever. They did the same with the USS New Jersey and a recovered B-17 bomber.

In addition to this Military Heritage Collection, they are known for distinctive rings made from guitar strings, dinosaur bones, whiskey barrels, and meteorites.

You can learn more at manlybands.com.