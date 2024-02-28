These are simple meals to make for weeknight dinners

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, knows that life gets busy, so she's all about having recipes for weeknights that are simple to prepare.

She joined us from her kitchen in California with some of her go-to's.

Salmon with Lemon and Dill

1 1/2 lb salmon filet

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 lemon sliced thinly

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Line a large baking sheet with foil. Drizzle oil and lemon juice on the salmon.

Sprinkle salt, pepper and dill over the top of the salmon. Rub all over the top of the salmon and top with thinly sliced lemons.

Bake 16-18 minutes or until the salmon is opaque and flaky. Serve hot with extra lemon wedges.

Lemon Couscous

1 1/2 cups couscous

1 1/2 cups veggie or chicken stock

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup freshly chopped Italian parsley

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Bring stock to a boil. Add stock to the bowl with the couscous and cover immediately and allow the couscous to cook for 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes, uncover the couscous and fluff with a fork, Add lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. Stir to combine and Serve.

Loaded Baked Potatoes

4 large russet potatoes, scrubbed clean

4 tbsp of melted butter

1 cup chopped cooked broccoli

1 cup chopped cooked cauliflower

2 cups cheddar cheese sauce (see recipe below)

4 chopped green onions

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: Sour Cream

Cheese sauce:

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

1 cup milk

2 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese

Melt butter over medium heat in a saucepan. Once melted, add flour and whisk to incorporate into butter. Cook together for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in milk and then the cheese. Whisk until the cheese is melted and hot.

Preheat Oven to 400 degrees

Clean potatoes by rinsing under water and scrubbing any dirt off. Poke several holes into each potato using the tip of a sharp knife.

Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 45-50 minutes or until tender.

Cut cooked hot potatoes horizontally on a cutting board. Add 1 tbsp of melted butter and

desired amount of cheese sauce to each potato. Top with cooked broccoli and cauliflower and sprinkle with green onion. Season with salt and pepper. Optional: top with sour cream.

Spinach Salad

1 bag of fresh spinach leaves

1/2 red onion thinly sliced

1 11 oz. can of mandarin oranges, drained

Lemon Vinaigrette

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 small garlic clove grated

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oi

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

Combine all the ingredients into a small mixing bowl and whisk together to combine OR place all the ingredients into a mason jar and shake to combine.

Put spinach, red onion slices and mandarin oranges together in a large bowl. Drizzle with

desired amount of dressing. Toss to combine. Serve.

Leslie says either meal could be paired with chardonnay or sauvignon blanc.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom@thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.

