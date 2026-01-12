These are the biggest mistakes people make when trying to get organized

January is an ideal time to get organized because the holiday decor comes down and clutter is easier to see. Plus, the routines are back to normal after the chaos of the holidays.

Holli Tharp, The Wright Way to Organize, says small changes now will prevent overwhelming situations later in the year.

There are some big mistakes people make including:

Trying to organize the entire house at once

Setting unrealistic expectations

Buying bins before decluttering

Instead, she says keep it simple... start with the spaces you use every day like the entryway or the kitchen. And, focus on function over appearance.

Holli says to donate items you didn't use last year and let go of those gifts you received that just don't work for your home.

Another tip: create drop zones for everyday items so everything has a place.

Holli says progress always beats perfection, even one drawer or one closet is a success.

"You don't have to do it all at once - or alone," she says.

Holli has created a FREE New Year Reset To-Do List to help people get started. You can visit her website and sign up for her newsletter to get it.

For more information visit TheWrightWayToOrganize.com and follow her on Instagram @WrightWayToOrganize and on Facebook: The Wright Way To Organize.